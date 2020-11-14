DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut DBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Shares of DBSDY opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.