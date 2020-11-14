Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 6,594 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

