Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

DE stock opened at $251.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.