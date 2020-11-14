Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $251.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

