Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,861,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,316,000 after purchasing an additional 268,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $251.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.12. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.