Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $11.75 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
