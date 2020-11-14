Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $11.75 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

