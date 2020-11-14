Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $802.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 143.01% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 138.70%.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

