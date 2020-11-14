Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.73 ($127.91).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €99.00 ($116.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion and a PE ratio of -20.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.69. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €43.29 ($50.93) and a twelve month high of €116.65 ($137.24).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

