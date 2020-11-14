Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0002

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Dent has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $448,805.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00078655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00390760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.66 or 0.03323299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,768,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

