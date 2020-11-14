Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target to $45.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.04. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,220,000 after buying an additional 1,933,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 1,438,435 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 698,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

