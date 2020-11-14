Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $38.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised American International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,178 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $72,751,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $53,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

