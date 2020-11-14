Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $20.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.