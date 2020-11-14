Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.65 ($87.83).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.19.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

