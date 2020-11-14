Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DEQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.63 ($18.39).

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) stock opened at €16.36 ($19.25) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €27.54 ($32.40).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

