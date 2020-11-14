Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €18.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.63 ($18.39).

DEQ opened at €16.36 ($19.25) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a one year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a one year high of €27.54 ($32.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.17.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

