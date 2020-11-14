Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEQ. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.63 ($18.39).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) stock opened at €16.36 ($19.25) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €27.54 ($32.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -11.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.40.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

