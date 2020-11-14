Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €16.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.63 ($18.39).

ETR:DEQ opened at €16.36 ($19.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €27.54 ($32.40). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.40.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

