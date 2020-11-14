Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.43 ($7.56).

ETR:LHA opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.49.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit