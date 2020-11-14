Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.43 ($7.56).

ETR:LHA opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

