Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

