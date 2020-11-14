Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

