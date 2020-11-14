Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.60 ($52.47).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

Shares of DPW stock opened at €38.87 ($45.73) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.76.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.