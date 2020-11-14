Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.60 ($52.47).

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €38.87 ($45.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.76. Deutsche Post AG has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

