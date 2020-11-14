Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.
DWHHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.
DWHHF opened at $50.23 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.29.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
