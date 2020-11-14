Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

DWHHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

DWHHF opened at $50.23 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 137.86%. The company had revenue of $220.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

