Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Buy Rating at Warburg Research

Warburg Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
DWHHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
