Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Buy Rating at Warburg Research

Warburg Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

DWHHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 137.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.