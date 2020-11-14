Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Get Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) alerts:

FRA:DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.93 and its 200 day moving average is €41.89. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.