Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) stock opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.93 and its 200 day moving average is €41.89. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI)

