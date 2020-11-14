Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.93 and its 200-day moving average is €41.89. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit