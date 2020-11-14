Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.93 and its 200-day moving average is €41.89. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

