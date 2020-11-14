Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) stock opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.89.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

