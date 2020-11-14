Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

FRA:DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.89. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

