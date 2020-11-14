Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,475 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($42.72) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,969.71 ($38.80).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,905 ($37.95) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,645.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,702.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of 48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.50 ($10,823.75). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 911 shares of company stock worth $2,482,373.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

