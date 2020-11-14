DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.42 ($19.31).

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) stock opened at €11.78 ($13.86) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. DIC Asset AG has a 12 month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12 month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The stock has a market cap of $949.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

