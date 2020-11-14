DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,736 shares of company stock worth $30,365,146 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

