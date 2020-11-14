DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $4.28 million and $574,647.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,429,924 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

