Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.29 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of DDS opened at $47.62 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.