Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.29 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of DDS opened at $47.62 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
