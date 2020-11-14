Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCBOF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCBOF opened at $45.00 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

