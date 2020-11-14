Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by 58.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB opened at $87.20 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $87.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $585,713.52. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $58,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,025. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLB. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.