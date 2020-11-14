Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

NYSE DLB opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $87.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.