Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPUKY. ValuEngine cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of DPUKY stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit