Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPUKY. ValuEngine cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of DPUKY stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

