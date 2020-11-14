DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of DKNG opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 298,308 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,591,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.