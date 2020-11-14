Dragonchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.64 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $14.64 million and $38,677.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00384051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.10 or 0.03338508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00025832 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,077,051 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.