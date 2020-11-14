Dragonchain Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $14.64 million and $38,677.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00384051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.10 or 0.03338508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,077,051 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.