DREP Reaches One Day Volume of $231,238.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $231,238.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00173479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00994194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00263866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00378979 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

