Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1,093.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 217,699 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 38.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 92.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ducommun by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

