DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DXPE. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $376.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.81. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $2,140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 136.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 83.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

