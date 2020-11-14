e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE:ELF opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $117,300.00. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $75,838.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,031.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,402 shares of company stock worth $2,800,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after buying an additional 539,876 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $46,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

