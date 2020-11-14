easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 736.40 ($9.62) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 526.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 604.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

