eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in eBay by 10.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,199 shares of company stock worth $6,593,782. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

