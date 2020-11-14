eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Lowered to $15.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

eGain stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $356.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.73.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $48,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of eGain by 1.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 143,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 298.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

