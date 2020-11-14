Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

