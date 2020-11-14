Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESRT. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -771.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.